NNPD investigate deadly Friday night shooting on Teardrop Lane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that killed one person.

Investigators say a call was made Friday, July 17, 2026, to police at 8:48 p.m.,at the 0 block of Teardrop Lane for a report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived that's when they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was found inside a vehicle, while the second victim was located on the ground near the vehicle.

Both victims were taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

One victim later died from their injuries. The second victim remains hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com (http://p3tips.com/ [p3tips.com]).

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.