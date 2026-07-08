Newport News officer charged in on-duty rape faces possible life in prison on federal charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Newport News police officer accused of raping a woman while on duty was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Raheem Askew is scheduled to appear at the Newport News federal courthouse Thursday afternoon for a detention and preliminary hearing. Askew faces up to a life in prison if he is convicted on the charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to prosecutors.

Court documents detail the allegations against Askew. On the night of March 14, Askew and another officer responded to the report of an unresponsive woman in a parking lot on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. The woman was from Australia and in the U.S. as part of her work with the Australian Defense Force.

Watch previous coverage: Former Newport News officer accused of on-duty rape faces federal court Thursday

Former Newport News officer accused of on-duty rape faces federal court Thursday

According to court documents, Askew — who was a Newport News police officer at the time — offered to give her a ride to her hotel, the Country Inn and Suites nearby. Documents say Askew turned off his body-worn camera, in violation of police policy.

At the hotel, court documents say Askew raped the woman while still in his police uniform. In a later interview with another police officer, documents say Askew admitted to having sex with the woman while in uniform.

The victim said she remembered going to a bar that night but did not remember the encounter with Askew and did not give consent.

Additionally, prosecutors said the victim requested for a citizen to call for help after the alleged rape. Once officers arrived, the victim was seen disoriented and had later collapsed and began vomiting. She was sent to the hospital as a result, according to prosecutors.

Askew was originally charged in Newport News court with rape and was fired by the police department. The case has since been moved to federal court under a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News police officer now facing federal charge in on-duty hotel rape of Australian woman

Newport News police officer now facing federal charge in on-duty hotel rape of Australian woman

Local defense attorney Eric Korslund, who is not involved in the case, spoke with News 3 to offer legal perspective on the federal charge.

"I think federal authorities in my experience they only take cases where they're pretty certain they can get a conviction," Korslund said.

Korslund said the federal charge may offer prosecutors a broader legal framework.

"I think it's probably easier in federal court because the law is much broader than just a simple rape case and then also in my opinion this is much more serious than a rape case if that can exist because here in this situation officer Askew used his authority as a police officer to commit a crime," Korslund said.

Korslund said it is that fact that elevates this case.

"There's an elevated duty of responsibility with certain professions a police officer is going to be number one in my opinion...a police officer can take somebody into custody they can handcuff them they could do all sorts of things that normal person wouldn't be able to do. Authorities should be held to a higher standard," Korslund said.

An attorney for Askew declined to comment. Askew remains behind bars.

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