Reamon Jr. continues family football legacy as national recruiting analyst

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Tommy Reamon Jr. is enjoying the latest stop on his gridiron map — national recruiting analyst for Sports Illustrated. The move adds yet another chapter to a football journey that began decades ago on the sidelines next to his father, legendary coach Tommy Reamon.

"I've been a recruit, I've been a coach, I've been on the scouting side. Now I'm on the media side so I think I have a well-rounded perspective when it comes to this whole thing called recruiting," Reamon said.

Reamon, who was a nationally-ranked quarterback at Gloucester before suiting up for Old Dominion, has a football vault with memories stored in it dating back to the early 1990s.

"My earliest memories is Ferguson High School, probably around 1993, 1994," he recalled. "I think Michael Vick was a freshman that year and since then it's been in my life every day."

Tommy Reamon Sr. passed away last year, leaving a noticable void in the area football community. But the younger Reamon continues his 757 football legacy and the foundation his father built has never left him.

"I was the newer version, more outgoing, more exploring the nuances of the game, but ultimately comes down to the foundation that he instilled in me 30 years ago," noted Reamon.

Some of those lessons from his father still echo during his football ventures today, especially when he finds himself on the sidelines.

"It's funny because certain things pop out when I come to a game. He would always say 'stay out of the way' because I was a little kid," he smiled. "So that's still in my head to this day that when I'm on the sidelines, 'Tommy, stay out of the way.'"

In his new role, Reamon evaluates recruits at major events across the country — traveling to Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Dallas over the course of the last six months — with the same detail-oriented approach his father instilled in him.

"One thing my dad always said was 'Tommy, go get it.' When you put something out there, if you give it all you've got don't be surprised with the results that come along with it," Reamon said.

His reach extends beyond U.S. borders, with players from around the world seeking his guidance. Reamon said his goal is to help all recruits — not just those chasing spots at powerhouse programs.

"How can we help kids? That's not always about the kids going to the Alabamas. It's kids going to the Apprentice School, going to Christopher Newport that need help and guidance as well, so that's what I'm here for," he pointed out.

No matter where the job takes him, Reamon said his home community remains his top priority.

"As much as I love traveling and seeing football across the nation, I love my home town. From the Peninsula District to the Southside to even Gloucester, home will always be home to me and I can't ever see myself getting away from the foundation right here in my backyard," Reamon said.

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