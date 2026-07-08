Newport News report shows $3M+ NOODLE convention had $1M+ economic impact

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The $3 million NOODLE: The Thinkers Convention generated between $1.01 million and $1.14 million in economic activity, along with $58,000 to $65,000 in local tax revenue, according to a report sent by the city of Newport News.

News PHOTOS: Chance the Rapper, CeeLo Green, Jermaine Dupri perform at NOODLE

The report itself was conducted by the Institute for Service Research (ISR).

The city of Newport News spent $3.03 million in surplus funds to stage the event. The two-day event drew roughly 4,000 attendees, according to the ISR report. On May 22, about 250 people attended; on May 23, attendance was roughly 3,750 throughout the day.

Watch previous coverage: NOODLE: The Thinkers Convention wraps up in Newport News with Google partnership and global attendance

Noodle: The Thinkers Convention wraps up in Newport News with Google partnership and global attendance

More than two-thirds of surveyed attendees rated their experience highly, and about 85% reported they would attend again, according to the ISR report. Nearly 70% of visitors traveled from outside Newport News, booking an estimated 1,593 to 2,047 hotel nights.

The city described the event as a one-time investment to activate downtown and assess potential for future conventions. The event itself was made free to the public. Speakers and city leaders previously told News 3 they hope the convention returns to Newport News next year.

Watch previous coverage: NOODLE: The Thinkers Convention brings leaders, creators and community voices to Newport News

Noodle: The Thinkers Convention brings leaders, creators and community voices to Newport News

The convention featured a diverse lineup of special guests, with some scheduled for performances and others for speaking engagements and panels on topics such as technology in commerce and the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Chance the Rapper, Rhett & Link, CeeLo Green, Aloe Blacc, Aisha Bowe and Daymond John were among those featured at the event.

Organizers told News 3 the mission of the convention was to connect local leadership with global voices to spark new ideas and momentum.

Organizer Nathanial "Fam-Lay" Johnson says the energy inside the convention shows people ready to think bigger and speak freely.

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