Newport News receives $2.5 million grant to improve community safety

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — This week, the Virginia General Assembly approved a proposed state budget that included a $2.5 million grant for Newport News' safety efforts. Newport News will use the funds to advance the City's Momentum for Peace Comprehensive Community Safety Plan.

The Momentum for Peace plan started back in January 2026. The plan includes seven pillars, such as promoting gun safety and conflict resolution, along with measurable goals.

"In early 2026, the City of Newport News released a strategic road map to violence prevention and community safety that incorporates partnerships with residents, individuals impacted by violence, and community-based organizations,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “This funding will address root causes of violence, near term violence reduction, promote long-term healing, and create a sustained infrastructure of safety across Newport News.”

Watch related coverage: Newport News implements community safety plan amid violent crime decrease

Newport News implements community safety plan amid violent crime decrease

The funds will go hand-and-hand with the highest need areas as outlined in the Momentum for Peace:



Coordinated community-based public safety ecosystem

High-risk family and individual support

Youth leadership and prevention

Neighborhood safety and environmental strategies

Mental wellness and healing

In addition the funds will cover several categories of prevention:



Development of systems for improved data collection and accountability

Internal and external personnel such as outreach workers and analysts

Grants and contracts for community-based organizations

Capacity-building and training for community partners

Investment in youth leadership bodies

Supplies and equipment

The goals of the Momentum for Peace plan remain in place as leaders strive to continue to make a change.

“Every investment of this money contributes to the long-term vision of Momentum for Peace, a future defined by empowered youth, stronger families, expanded mental wellness, deeper neighborhood trust, and sustainable community-based public safety systems,” said Synethia White, Community Violence Prevention Manager. “Through this work, Newport News is committed to strengthening a coordinated, trauma-informed, community-owned ecosystem of safety.”

Watch related coverage: Newport News works with Cities United to continue reducing violence

Newport News works with Cities United to continue reducing violence

For more information about Momentum for Peace, visit NNVA.gov.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.