Huntington Ingalls awarded $76.6B in Navy contracts to build submarines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) nuclear submarine shipbuilding team has been awarded $76.6 billion in contracts from the United States' Navy to build submarines, the company announced on Wednesday.

The team, which includes Newport News Shipbuilding, will support the construction of five additional Columbia-class subs and nine additional Virginia-class subs, as well as providing funds for shipyard infrastructure.

Newport News Shipbuilding will be the delivery yard for six of the planned submarines in the Virginia-class program. The divison will also deliver six module sections per sub in the Columbia-class program, according to the company.

“We are committed to building the nuclear-powered submarines that protect our nation,” NNS President Kari Wilkinson said. “These contracts provide the American shipbuilding industrial base the opportunity to demonstrate that commitment in a meaningful way and we are honored to serve our customer and our country.”

Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat have built and delivered 26 Virginia-class subs to date, according to HII.

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