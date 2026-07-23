Text message evidence alleges physical abuse in death of 5-year-old Newport News boy: Court Docs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Text messages between Katrina Sudberry, the mother of the 5-year-old Newport News boy who died last week from apparent disciplinary injuries, and her boyfriend, Gregory Glenn Martin, and other evidence indicate the child may have been beaten with a belt by Martin before his death, court documents show.

The documents obtained by News 3 Thursday tell a different story than what has been reported previously.

Sudberry, 27, who faces murder and child abuse charges, had said she was the sole caretaker of her child, but text exchanges between her and her boyfriend — also the father of her unborn child — participated in the alleged abuse.

Previous coverage: Boyfriend of Newport News mom also facing murder charge in 5-year-old's death

Boyfriend of Newport News mom also facing murder charge in 5-year-old's death: NNPD

A message from July 7, Sudberry accuses Martin of causes more bruises to the child, the documents say.

"He got more bruises we tryna get rid of the other ones," Sudberry allegedly wrote.

"we needa make an agreement either u gone let me whoop him or not," Martin allegedly replies.

The documents discuss that Martin, also a convicted sex offender who lived with her, had been left alone with the boy when Sudberry was at work on Thursday, July 16.

Previous coverage: Mother charges after 5-year-old dies from blunt force trauma injuries

Police: Mother charged after 5-year-old dies from blunt force injuries

When she got home, she noticed the buckle of a belt used for "disciplining" was broken off.

The boy was pronounced dead at CHKD due to blunt force trauma, and the autopsy showed he had "extensive" bruising, some consistent with the use of a belt, and internal lacerations.

Martin was also charged with second-degree murder, police announced Wednesday.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.