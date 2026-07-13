$5k reward offered for info to arrest suspect wanted in Deputy Lane murder case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service in an attempt to capture a man wanted for a murder that took place back in April.

39-year-old Joquan Antonio Porter was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to Porter's arrest.

On April 1 around 12:54 p.m., Newport News police arrived at the 300 block of Deputy Lane for a reported shooting. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound — she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NNPD.

Watch previous coverage: Suspect in Deputy Lane murder considered armed and dangerous: NNPD

Suspect in Deputy Lane murder considered armed and dangerous: NNPD

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Keshia Pearley, according to NNPD. Investigators also detailed that Porter was Pearley's husband.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Porter should be considered armed and dangerous.

“It is our intent to incentivize those with information to contact us. Any information provided will remain confidential,” said Robert Bowers, Senior Inspector with the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332), or USMSTips@usdoj.gov. Tips may also be submitted to the Hampton Roads Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP or through the P3 Tips website https://wwwp3tips.com/ or P3 mobile app.

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