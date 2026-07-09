Missing Newport News teen died of accidental drowning: OCME

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Marwa Barakzai, the 16-year-old girl from Newport News reported missing in March, died of accidental drowning, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told News 3 on Thursday.

The Menchville High School teen was found dead in Mariner’s Lake in Newport News back in early April.

At a press conference in April, Police Chief Steve Drew said there were no immediate signs of foul play. Drew said he and his team had spoken with the medical examiner, who stressed that there was no sign of struggle, no signs of strangulation, and no signs of sexual assault.

A CODI Alert was issued for Marwa on March 21. Police believe she had run away after she asked her school bus driver to drop her off in a different location, Drew said in March. Why she walked away and where she was headed was unclear.

Watch previous coverage: Community searches for missing Newport News teen

Community searches for missing 16-year-old Newport News teen Marwa Barakzai

Bloodhounds, drones, canvassing, CCTV cameras, interviews with family and classmates, among other resources, were involved in the extensive search for Marwa. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said they were also working with the governor's office, the FBI, and state police in the search.

“She was 16 years old with her whole life ahead of her," Mayor Phillip Jones said in April. "This is not the outcome that any of us had hoped for."

“We definitely offer condolences and support to the family. We pray on them and their soul. We try to think of ways to honor them in this world by doing charitable work," Peninsula Islamic Community Center Executive Secretary Omar Alkhadi said in April.

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