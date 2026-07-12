Bullying forum in Newport News brings students and community leaders together

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Students and community leaders gathered in Newport News to discuss how to recognize bullying and find ways to stop it.

The forum was hosted by ASEZ Star, a student volunteer organization, and brought together students, local educators, community leaders and mental health professionals to discuss the impact of bullying and ways to create safer, more inclusive schools.

Eliza Stephens, an ASEZ Star volunteer who moderated the forum, said bullying can come in different forms — both online and in person.

"It goes unnoticed because people see it usually as just student conflict, but it is bullying," Stephens said.

As a high school student, Stephens said the issue remains widespread and takes many forms.

"It's still very much a problem, but since there's just so many different types of bullying like cyber bullying you got to make light of certain issues like that," Stephens said.

Stephens also encouraged students who witness or experience bullying to report it to someone in a position of authority.

"They should let people know, they should let people who have authority know so we can take action the proper way and not just tattle tail on somebody," Stephens said.

The student volunteer group said its "Shoulder to Shoulder" campaign aims to bring students and community leaders together to find ways to prevent bullying and school violence.

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