Former teaching assistant charged with indecent exposure after incident at Yates Elementary: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former teaching assistant faces multiple charges after an incident involving two students at Yates Elementary School, Newport News police told News 3 on Wednesday.

20-year-old Taishawn Miser was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure.

On April 15, a report was made regarding inappropriate behavior involving two students and Miser. Newport News police say Miser was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted into this incident. He was then placed in custody after turning himself in on July 17.

Newport News police confirmed with Newport News Public Schools that Miser has been terminated following the investigation.

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