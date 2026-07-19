Newport News woman pushes for fixes after crash damages her fence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman is waiting to find out who will pay to fix her fence after an SUV crashed into it — and the driver accused in the crash had a suspended license and no insurance.

Michelle Isaacson's fence in front of her house is mangled and broken. She says she was outside mowing her grass on July 9 when she briefly stepped inside for a break.

"No sooner do I go inside then all the sudden I hear a big crash and the guy was on top of my fence," Isaacson said.

Two cars crashed near the intersection of Briarfield Road and Marshall Avenue, and an SUV ended up in her fence.

WATCH: Safety upgrades coming to busy Newport News intersection after crashes

Safety upgrades coming to busy Newport News intersection after crashes

"It's frustrating because if I had the money to fix it I would do it, but I feel like I shouldn't have to," Isaacson said.

This is not the first time a driver has hit her fence. Isaacson says a few years ago, another driver struck it in a different spot.

"She spun out she came through this section of my fence and landed only like a few feet from my house," Isaacson said.

In the most recent case, Isaacson showed News 3 a summons she has been given to testify in a reckless driving case against the driver. Court records also show he was on a suspended license and did not have insurance.

"Since he doesn't have insurance, I don't know what's going to happen. I just really hope they'll be able to fix my fence," Isaacson said.

WATCH: Major road projects across Hampton Roads to impact traffic in 2026

Major Road Projects Across Hampton Roads to Impact Traffic in 2026

Isaacson contacted News 3 to raise awareness about the intersection and noted that other parts of Marshall Avenue have speed bumps. She wonders if more should be added in the area.

"I'm just asking if maybe the city can speed it up as far as putting speed bumps in the road like they did down on Marshall," Isaacson said.

She also has a message for drivers.

"When you're coming on Briarfield and Marshall please slow down. Please abide by the speed limits," Isaacson said.

Isaacson is waiting for answers on what will happen with her fence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.