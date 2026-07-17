Police: Newport News mother charged with murder after 5-year-old dies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman is facing murder and child abuse charges after her 5-year-old son died from injuries police say were caused by blunt force trauma.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded around 2:19 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Walden Pond Court for a report of an unresponsive 5-year-old boy.

Medics attempted life-saving measures at the scene before transporting the child to a local hospital. Police said the boy later died Thursday evening.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner determined the child died from internal injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Based on the medical examiner's findings and the evidence gathered during the investigation, Newport News police are now investigating the child's death as a homicide.

Friday evening, police said investigators arrested 27-year-old Katrina Marie Sudberry. She has been charged with:



Second-degree murder

Felony child abuse

Police said a booking photo is not currently available.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newport News Police Department or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line.

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