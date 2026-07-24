House fire in Newport News leaves two people dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A house fire in Newport News left two people dead early Friday morning, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Cindy Circle after receiving a call at around 2 a.m. and found a house fully engulfed in flames. A collapse in the house forced crews to reassess how to attack the fire, NNFD says. Once the fire was under control, firefighters continued search and rescue.

Two people were found dead inside the house, NNFD said.

Three other adult residents evacuated safely, and were treated and released on scene.

Fire marshals are continuing to investigate what may have caused the fire.

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