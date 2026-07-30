Medical examiner identifies husband, wife in deadly Cindy Circle house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A married couple died during a house fire on Cindy Circle last week, according to the Tidewater Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) says medical examiners confirmed that 70-year-old Guillermo Rocha and 73-year-old Nancy Rocha died on Friday after a fire engulfed their home on Cindy Circle.

NNFD says crews responded around 1:55 a.m. At the scene, crews began fire suppression and search-and-rescue operations.

Watch previous coverage: Husband and wife die in Newport News house fire

'Devastating:' Husband and wife die in Newport News house fire

NNFD says five adults lived in the Cindy Circle home, and three residents escaped during the fire. Two firefighters received treatment for minor burns they got on their hands.

“Devastating. Been neighbors for 20-plus years," Neighbor Mike Philipoom previously told News 3.

Philipoom was close with the two people who died and their family, as were other neighbors. The loss, he said, will be tough.

“Their daughter was the same age as my daughter growing up," Philipoom said. "We’re just going to have to reach out to them and try to help them out any way we can.”

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During NNFD’s response, part of the home collapsed, prompting crews to later conduct an emergency demolition to lessen the risk of another fire or collapse. NNFD says there wasn't enough evidence to find out what caused the fire, leading them to label the incident's source as undetermined.

"Chief Wesley Rogers and the NNFD extends its deepest condolences to the Rocha family, their loved ones, and the entire Cindy Circle community during this difficult time," NNFD said in a statement sent to News 3.

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