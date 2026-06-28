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VSP asking for help investigating interstate shooting in Newport News Saturday night

Victim says they were shot while riding in a car
Virginia State Police
FILE
Virginia State Police
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police is asking for help investigating a shooting on I-64 eastbound Saturday night.

According to VSP, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday a man at a hospital reported having been shot while riding in a car on I-64 between Jefferson Ave. and J. Clyde Morris Blvd. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police did not say what hospital the man was at.

The driver of the car the man was in was not injured, according to police.

Anyone who may have information or dash cam video of the incident is asked to call Virginia State Police Division Five Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

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