VSP asking for help investigating interstate shooting in Newport News Saturday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police is asking for help investigating a shooting on I-64 eastbound Saturday night.

According to VSP, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday a man at a hospital reported having been shot while riding in a car on I-64 between Jefferson Ave. and J. Clyde Morris Blvd. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police did not say what hospital the man was at.

The driver of the car the man was in was not injured, according to police.

Anyone who may have information or dash cam video of the incident is asked to call Virginia State Police Division Five Dispatch at (804) 750-8788 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

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