Noodle: The Thinkers Convention brings leaders, creators and community voices to Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Noodle: The Thinkers Convention is bringing together leaders, creators and community voices in Newport News, with organizers saying the goal is to spark discipline today that builds opportunity for tomorrow.

The event is free to the public — a decision that attendees say makes a real difference.

"I was really excited because I love when they made it free to the public. I love that part because I feel like it bill increase accessibility," Mianna Williams-Diaz said.

Williams-Diaz says what stood out most was how opening the event to the public helped make it more accessible for everyone. She says that access also creates space for people to engage directly in conversations and shared ideas throughout the convention.

"Just being able to commune and go to the think pieces and the think spaces as well. That's what I'm really looking forward to," Williams-Diaz said.

Beyond community conversations, organizers say the event is also opening doors for local entrepreneurs and small businesses to grow their reach.

Daniel McCullough with Light Up says the convention provides a major platform for businesses to connect with new audiences and opportunities.

"I'm really excited for this one of the largest ones we had the opportunity to be a part of," McCullough said.

McCullough says those opportunities can also lead to long-term financial growth and new income streams for small business owners.

"Oh it's amazing. The great thing about it, it gets you to develop different strains of income," McCullough said.

City leaders say the deeper goal is strengthening Newport News by investing back into its people and future. Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany says supporting small businesses is key to building long-term economic impact in the city.

"So not only is it about elevating a brand and narrative of Newport News is how do we support our small businesses right and this is all what is all about ROI back into the community and that's what we're doing," Bethany said.

That vision extended beyond the convention floor, as Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones sat down in conversation with Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc, talking about the future of the city and how to continue putting Newport News on a larger cultural and economic stage.

Organizers say moments like that reflect the larger mission — connecting local leadership with global voices to spark new ideas and momentum.

Organizer Nathanial "Fam-Lay" Johnson says the energy inside the convention shows people ready to think bigger and speak freely.

"This room is full of people ready to use their noodle and think out loud," Johnson said.

He says bringing in voices from across the country and beyond gives the community a chance to experience new perspectives without leaving Newport News.

"I think you should come out here for one because it's something in your hometown, but we have some of the best minds and thinkers across the globe coming to Newport News," Johnson said.

The convention continues Saturday, with more events and conversations planned.

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