Watch Live: Opening statements kick off day 2 of Ebony Parker's Richneck shooting trial

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Day two of the criminal trial for Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School when a 6-year-old student shot a teacher back in 2023, is underway.

Parker faces eight felony counts of child neglect — one for each bullet in the gun a first grade student used to shoot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January 2023. Prosecutors allege Parker failed to take action before the shooting occurred.

Watch Live: Day 2 of the Ebony Parker Richneck Shooting Trial

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

**Player will show color bars when the court is in recess**

Day 1 recap

On Monday, Parker pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Attorneys for Parker began by asking for a continuance to review new body camera video that they recently became aware, but the judge denied the motion.

The jury pool was made up of 84 prospective jurors, who were asked a series of questions related to the case and their ability to remain impartial. By the end of the day, 14 jurors were selected. Two will serve as alternates.

Opening statements in the case are expected Tuesday morning.

Background

Last fall, a jury found Parker liable for gross negligence in a civil trial and awarded Zwerner $10 million. Now Parker will face a jury again, this time in her criminal case.

Parker did not testify in her civil trial and is not required to testify in the criminal case. Zwerner did testify in the civil trial and could be called to the stand again. During that trial, she described the moments after the shooting.

"I thought I had died I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven," Zwerner said.

Watch: True Crime 757 podcast previews the Ebony Parker trial

Former Richneck asst principal Ebony Parker to face criminal charges in Abby Zwerner shooting

Separately, the boy's mother pleaded guilty in connection with how the child was able to access the gun and is currently serving her prison sentence.

The trial is slated to last four days but could run longer if needed.

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