Drone photos shows progress of demolition of Newport News shopping center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — In March, the city of Newport News announced the Sherwood Shopping Center would be torn down to make way for a new Grissom Library off Warwick Boulevard in the northern part of the city. About two months later, the shopping center is partially still standing — but the city says demolition is on schedule.

The shopping center remains fenced off. When News 3 returned to the site two months after first reporting on the demolition plan, the front of the shopping center appeared mostly the same.

Recently, the independent site Press What Matters had been posting about how the site appeared to be mostly unchanged.

On Monday, News 3 reached out to the city's communications team. A spokesperson said demolition is still moving forward.

"As of today, the project is progressing on schedule. Demolition of the shopping center is expected to be completed by May 18."

The city's website shows the contractor has been paid about $76,000 so far, but the contract is worth about $280,000.

Following my questions, the city sent drone photos showing that significant work has been done behind the front of the shopping center.

The new Grissom Library is a $40 million project and will be three times the size of the old library at 51,000 square feet. Neighbors said they are excited for it.

"It's going to be wonderful. It's going to have bigger everything," one said.

Mayor Phillip Jones said there's a renewed focus on this part of the city.

"For a long time people have felt that we have under invested in the Denbigh and the uptown part of the city. We are trying to balance investment in all parts of the city."

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