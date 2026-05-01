$3M awarded to Newport News for Hampton Roads Mobility Innovation Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Millions of dollars have been awarded to Newport News to support an initiative to advance the city's aviation manufacturing and testing capabilities.

Newport News Mayor Philip Jones says the city received a $3 million grant from the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) program. These funds will be placed towards the Mobility Innovation Center (MIC) to boost research and testing for advanced air mobility technologies.

“The Mobility Innovation Center builds on our efforts to transform Newport News-Williamsburg Airport into a hub for innovation, workforce development, and economic opportunity. By aligning infrastructure, industry, and talent, we are creating new pathways for growth and ensuring our community remains competitive in high-demand, high-wage sectors,” Jones said in a statement sent to News 3.

Over $15.3 million in GO Virginia grants — aiming to boost workforce development and manufacturing — have been awarded across the commonwealth, according to a press release from Gov. Abigail Spanberger's office.

MIC will be structured as a dual-site model in conjunction with the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF). Office space and technical expertise will be provided by PHF. The center itself will encompass research and workforce training at the Newport News Park Radio Control Club.

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