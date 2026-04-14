Drone first responders? Newport News mayor wants city to lead the charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mayor Phillip Jones announced a "next-gen" addition to fire and police operations on Monday.

Newport News plans to deploy drones as first responders, Jones said at the Newport News State of the City.

“This year, Newport News will be among the first in Virginia and among the first in the nation to deploy drones as first responders,” Jones said.

The drones will help both fire and police departments in gathering initial details on an incident before crews arrive to further handle and investigate the situation.

“This next-gen approach will improve response time, increase transparency, and deliver critical information before crews arrive,” Jones said.

Beyond enforcement, Jones emphasized the importance of prevention, intervention and connection in public safety, highlighting the work of violence interrupters, youth outreach, faith leaders, mental health crisis responders and the fire department’s community health bus.

2026 marked success for public safety goals created two years ago Jones said, with homicides down by 63% and non-fatal shootings down by 38%.