Yard District businesses ready for NN Noodle Convention

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Yard District in Newport News will be featured prominently this weekend during the Noodle Convention, and local business owners are preparing for a big crowd.

Owen King of Ironclad Distilling said his business is ready for the influx of visitors.

"We're stocked up and ready to go. I'm looking forward to it," King said.

Ironclad Distilling and Coastal Fermentory, both located in the Yard District, will be hosting events throughout the two-day convention, which features speakers and musical artists across multiple stages — including a main stage for concerts and additional stages set up throughout the district.

Ironclad will host discussions on Saturday, including conversations with hip-hop artists Jermaine Dupri and Styles P.

"We're starting with Jermaine Dupri, which I can't wait to tell him to welcome to Newport News, and Styles P, who's probably going to blow some people's minds," King said.

Across the parking lot, Coastal Fermentory is also hosting events and has its own goals for the weekend.

"We are hoping to pour a ton of beer. That is the goal," a Coastal Fermentory representative said.

King and his team have been in the Yard District for 12 years and see the convention as a chance to highlight the area's history and ongoing development. Ironclad operates out of a 113-year-old building, while Coastal Fermentory's building is more than 70 years old.

"We're excited to be able to show off some of the redevelopment that's been happening down here, for people to see that there's a lot happening," said Seth Caddell from Coastal Fermentory.

Mayor Phillip Jones has said he believes the convention will put the spotlight on Newport News. King shares that enthusiasm.

"I'm just looking forward to people using their noodle, getting a little smarter, and hopefully listening to some great music," King said.

The Coastal Fermentory representative echoed the excitement over the expected turnout.

"We're expecting a truckload of people to come down here to 23rd Street," said Caddell.

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