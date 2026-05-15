Woman severely injured after home invasion shooting on Roanoke Ave: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after a shooting during a home invasion, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Friday around 3:47 p.m., police arrived at the 1300 block of Roanoke Avenue on the report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers say they found a woman who had been shot at least once, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information and this is an ongoing investigation, according to police.

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