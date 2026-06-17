Newport News launches drone first responder program for police and fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is launching a drone first responder program to help police and fire departments respond faster to emergencies across the city.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew demonstrated the program, playing drone videos of first responders taking action in the community. One was a simulated video showing police tracking down an armed robbery suspect. In the video, the suspect throws a gun out of the window before police take him into custody.

"It is going to make our officers safer. It is going to provide a quality of life increasing for our residents and citizens," Drew said.

Police and fire can launch drones across the city from 4 different locations. Eight drones will help them quickly respond to scenes, and within 90 seconds in some cases, an image will be displayed. About 20 firefighters and police officers are now certified drone pilots.

"Time matters and when you call 911 you want police and fire to be at your emergency as quick as you can," Fire Chief Wesley Rogers said.

The fire department will use the drones to help respond to fires at buildings or car crashes. A video from a fire call Wednesday morning was shown during the demonstration. It wound up not being serious, but the drone can display thermal images to help spot where fires are.

Police will use them only in serious cases.

"These are going to be for critical incidents where we're asking men and women to respond to high stressful situations, where individuals could be injured. The more information we have the quicker we can get there provides a better response," Drew said.

City Councilman Rob Coleman addressed concerns about privacy.

"We understand that residents may have questions and, I'm glad to see so many residents that are here today, or concerns about these drones being used for surveillance. Those questions are appropriate and we welcome that but this is not about that," Coleman said.

Members of the community attended the demonstration and were able to ask questions. Adlee Spratley came to learn about the program.

"I think it's an amazing idea and something great to have to catch people in fire situations or crimes being committed," Spratley said.

Drew believes the program will greatly help his department.

"This is the future of law enforcement. This is the future of public safety. This is the future of how we respond," Drew said.

The program is still in final testing before it goes live.

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