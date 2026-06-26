BayPort Foundation awards $100,000 in scholarships to 35 students, plans to expand program in 2027

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The BayPort Foundation awarded $100,000 in scholarships to 35 member students through 12 scholarship programs, helping recipients pursue degrees and certifications at colleges, universities, trade schools, and vocational programs throughout the region.

The foundation also announced it will increase annual scholarship funding from $100,000 to $150,000 beginning next year, creating additional opportunities for students and working adults across the communities BayPort serves.

The expanded program will increase scholarship award amounts and strengthen support for students pursuing a 2x2 educational pathway — completing two years at a community college before transferring to a four-year university. Under the expanded program, scholarship awards may cover most, if not all, annual community college tuition costs. The foundation is also increasing flexibility for working adults pursuing degrees, certifications, and career advancement through colleges, universities, trade schools, and vocational programs.

BayPort has partnered with WAVY-TV 10 and FOX43 TV to recognize its 2026 scholarship recipients through the BayPort Foundation Scholarship Salute. The Scholarship Salute airs daily from June 22 through July 30. Community members can also view the full voluntary recognition series beginning June 22 on BayPort's YouTube channel.

The BayPort Foundation 2026 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Beard-Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Aiden Byrd, Smithfield High School

Taylor Hitt, Salem High School

Ashlin Jones, Poquoson High School

Wai-Yun Quach, Kecoughtan High School

Shanice Waite, Warwick High School

ReNaya Williams, Grassfield High School, Governor's STEM Academy

Burton P. Hill Scholarship

Teagan Soderholm, University of Virginia

Directors Scholarship

Brandon Banks, George Mason University

Olivia Jackson, University of Virginia

Katelyn Lawson, Bryant & Stratton College

Isaiah Moody, Carnegie Mellon University

David Morgan, Old Dominion University

Synetheia Newby, Fuller Theological Seminary

Raheem Strong, George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Madison Townsend, Virginia Commonwealth University

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Raven Mulvey, Menchville High School

Julie Heldreth Memorial Scholarship

Meaghan Wynn, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Brianna Parks, Virginia Peninsula Community College

McGee Family Scholarship

Amy De Young, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Rowe Family Scholarship

Brandon Mayfield, Old Dominion University

Student-Run Credit Union Member Scholarship

Gabriela Artis, Western Branch High School

Clarence Banks, Kecoughtan High School

Keshawn Brogdon, Woodside High School

Morjaan Bruce, Oscar Smith High School

Alexandria Feliciano, Gloucester High School

Jordyn Whitfield, Bethel High School

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Leslie Carroll, Bryant & Stratton College

Tamarea Jones, Prince George Community College

Trisha Mills, Virginia Commonwealth University

Alison Mitchell, University of Virginia

Monique Smith, Bryant & Stratton College

Reagan Wheeler, Virginia Peninsula Community College

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Josh Seaton, Saint Leo University

Shaana Thomas, Southern New Hampshire University

Wright Family Apprentice School Scholarship

Natasha Pekala, Southern New Hampshire University

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