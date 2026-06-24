Newport News city council approves commissary kitchen in downtown building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News building that sat vacant for years will soon become a commissary kitchen after the city council approved the project in a 5-2 vote.

Sharon Owens-Clark owns the building off 34th Street and is working to transform it into a shared kitchen space that businesses can rent by the hour. The inside is still being renovated.

She envisions caterers, food truck operators, and small business owners using the space — and says the location fills a gap in the region.

"The closest one we have is in Norfolk, Virginia so now we have one here at home," Owens-Clark said.

She says the rental model offers financial flexibility for entrepreneurs.

"With all the trials and tribulations going on in the world today, if your business slows down you still have to make sure that you have that money for rent. Here you don't have the responsibility for all the utilities as well as the rent that you need to be responsible for. Here all you're doing is paying for hours," Owens-Clark said.

Owens-Clark had hoped to operate the kitchen 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but the council approved hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restriction came in part due to concerns raised by Carol Totten, who lives directly next door to the building.

"My home is right next door so I will hear trucks coming people coming noise," Totten said at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Owens-Clark says the work will be contained inside the building and pledged to be a considerate neighbor.

"No one is going to be maintaining on the outside. The work is actually going to be done inside the building. I do want to make sure that I am a good neighbor and I will do everything possible to make sure that she is comfortable and she is happy as well," Owens-Clark said.

Councilman John Eley, who represents the area and voted in favor of the project, said the approved hours reflect a compromise.

"We compromised. We came up with a timeframe that we thought would be beneficial to the business as well as to the citizen," Eley said.

Owens-Clark says she plans to install a fence between the building and Totten's home and hopes the council will eventually revisit the operating hours.

"We are starting there but we are looking to maybe circle back and see if we can extend the time as long as we have a good relationship with the community," Owens-Clark said.

She hopes to open the kitchen within four months or so.

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