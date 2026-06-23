Newport News, Hampton added to state gun violence prevention program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News and Hampton are being added to a state program designed to help address gun violence.

State lawmakers approved their budget Monday, which includes adding the two Peninsula cities to the Safer Communities program. The program helps support community-based strategies, including credible messengers and violence interrupters — people who go directly into communities to engage with young people.

LaTonya "Abys" Denson has spent 20 years working to prevent gun violence in Newport News through her organization, Abu Unity Incorporated.

"We can't arrest our way out of violence. We have to address those root causes and it takes community to do that," Denson said.

Denson said credible messengers and violence interrupters are effective because of their personal backgrounds.

"Because they have that lived experience and because they were closest to the problem, they are now closest to the solution and they can connect and relate to what the participants that we currently work with are going through," Denson said.

In March, News 3 reported how Mayor Phillip Jones was calling on Newport News to be added to the program. State lawmakers have now signed off on it. Norfolk and Portsmouth are already in the program.

Denson said it is important to have dedicated funding behind these programs rather than relying on volunteers.

"By having this investment, we're able to make payroll. We're able to hire those credible messengers, train them. We're able to afford training that will get them professionalized and certified, because you just don't want anyone in the field," Denson said.

The increased funding comes as Newport News saw a drop in homicides in 2025 — a trend the city hopes to continue.

"While the reductions are good, we still want to address the most impacted population, which is typically Black young men and boys and young ladies as well," Denson said.

The budget now heads to Governor Spanberger's desk, where she is expected to sign it into law, bringing new funding to the Peninsula.

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