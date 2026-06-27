Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police were investigating Saturday after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Ave.

According to police, the woman was trying to cross Jefferson Ave. near Pavilion Pl. on foot about 8:15 a.m.

Watch: Newport News, Hampton added to state gun violence prevention program

Newport News, Hampton added to state gun violence prevention program

As of Saturday afternoon, the woman had not been identified. Police said she had potentially life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

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