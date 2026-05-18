NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The criminal trial for Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School who was found grossly negligent in a lawsuit filed by a teacher shot by a student back in 2023, begins Monday.

Parker faces eight felony counts of child neglect — one for each bullet in the gun a 6-year-old student used to shoot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January 2023. Prosecutors allege Parker failed to take action before the shooting occurred.

Watch Live: Day 1 of the Ebony Parker Richneck shooting trial

Off air: Web stream (only live while streaming press conferences, etc)

**Stream begins at 10 a.m. and is on a 30-minute delay, per court order

Last fall, a jury found Parker liable for gross negligence in a civil trial and awarded Zwerner $10 million. Now Parker will face a jury again, this time in her criminal case.

Parker did not testify in her civil trial and is not required to testify in the criminal case. Zwerner did testify in the civil trial and could be called to the stand again. During that trial, she described the moments after the shooting.

"I thought I had died I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven," Zwerner said.

Watch: True Crime 757 podcast previews the Ebony Parker trial

Former Richneck asst principal Ebony Parker to face criminal charges in Abby Zwerner shooting

Separately, the boy's mother pleaded guilty in connection with how the child was able to access the gun and is currently serving her prison sentence.

The trial is slated to last four days but could run longer if needed.

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