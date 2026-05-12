Newport News police honor fallen officers at annual memorial service ceremony

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police officers, city leaders and community members gathered at Calvary Chapel in Newport News on Monday for the city’s annual police memorial service, part of National Police Week.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew spoke at the ceremony to thank those who step into service and to remember officers who lost their lives.

“These individuals are not defined by this moment in time when they pay the ultimate sacrifice,” Drew said. “They're defined by the memories that we have of them, how they live their lives, the things that they do, the contributions they made to the city and to our department.”

The Newport News ceremony is part of a series of events happening at departments across Hampton Roads as communities work to honor the fallen.

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