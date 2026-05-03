VDOT worker seriously hurt in I-64 crash in Newport News; driver charged

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia Department of Transportation contractor was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after being struck by a car while working along Interstate 64 in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 2 on I-64 westbound near Exit 256A. This is near

State police say a trooper was already on scene assisting with a disabled vehicle when a Safety Service Patrol unit arrived to help. The employee was in the process of setting up cones behind the patrol vehicle when they were hit by a black sedan.

The trooper on scene immediately rendered aid.

The Safety Service Patrol employee was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. No update on their condition has been released.

Police have charged the driver of the sedan, identified as 42-year-old Courtney G. Gibbs, with reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

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