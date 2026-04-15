Newport News to increase minimum wage, add paid parental leave for city staff

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones is looking to jump ahead on state legislation signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Monday.

In his State of the City on Monday evening, Jones announced actions towards an increased minimum wage, paid parental leave and collective bargaining.

Beginning in July, the minimum wage for city employees is planned to rise to $18 an hour — one of the highest in the state, and higher than the planned $15 minimum wage taking effect in 2028.

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“So to our 4,000 employees, I would say as the cost of living rises, we rise with you,” Jones said.

The city also plans to launch paid parental leave for city employees in May, providing up to four weeks of paid leave to welcome a new child or care for a sick family member, Jones said.

On the state level, legislation was signed to create a portable insurance program of 12 weeks of paid leave for serious health needs for the worker or a family member, which would include parental leave.

Following the state bill that would extend collective bargaining rights to public sector workers, Jones said he intends to bring a vote forward before July to authorize collective bargaining in Newport News.

Spanberger said it will take time for the oversight board to get established and some state workers would be allowed to bargain starting in 2028.

“We will not wait for state mandates. We will not wait for Richmond to tell us the time,” Jones said. “We'll make the choice here as a council here in Newport News, because our cities deserve not just to be heard, but to help shape the future of this city.”