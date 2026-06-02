Man found guilty of murder in 2023 Newport News triple homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After being arrested over a year ago for a triple shooting in 2023 that killed three men, a Newport News man has been found guilty by a jury, according to the Newport News Chief Deputy Commonweath’s Attorney.

27-year-old Dimair Jones was found guilty by a jury on Thursday morning of three counts of felony first-degree murder, three counts of felony use of a firearm in the commission of murder, and one count of felony malicious shooting in occupied dwelling, according to Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Pyecha.

Jones was arrested in April 2025, following an extensive investigation starting back on Aug. 8, 2023, when officers found three men who had been shot dead in a home near Fort Eustis.

Police say officers responded to 429 Stallings Court and found three men dead: Alvin Eugene Holiday, 61, of Williamsburg; Monroe McGilvary Jr., 60, of Williamsburg; and Derek Rico Jones, Sr., 36, of Newport News.

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Police did not share potential motives when announcing Jones' arrest. However, when speaking with News 3 back in 2023, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said they recovered a lot of evidence from the home, including cocaine and marijuana. At the time, he said police believed the homicides were drug related.

“This is not just a random act not just someone that’s running around, and selected a house and broke in a door and something tragic happened," Chief Drew told News 3 in August of 2023.

News 3 also spoke with loved ones of one of the men who were killed, Derek Jones, shortly after the shooting. His ex-wife shared photos of him and said he leaves behind children.

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“No matter what happens in life, nobody deserves to be murdered, to have their life taken from them… it’s nobody’s call to play God," said Jennifer Jones-Futrell, mother of Derek Jones' children. “I want to know what happened, I want to know who murdered him. My babies just lost their dad, their siblings just lost their dad. I don’t care what the reason was, he didn’t deserve to die."

Chief Drew applauded the department's detectives following the arrest.

“NNPD’s homicide detectives have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to solving this case. Their tireless work has not only led to today’s significant arrests but also reflects a deeper mission to ensure the safety of our community,” said Chief Drew.