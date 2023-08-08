Newport News police believe triple shooting in Stallings Ct. home could be drug-related

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After finding three men dead in a home on Stallings Court in a neighborhood near Fort Eustis, Newport News police have confirmed that they were shot to death.

Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, NNPD said officers responded in less than a minute after someone called about shots fired. When they got to the home, located at 429 Stallings Court, officers found three adult men who were pronounced dead at the scene, NNPD said.



Later on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Steve Drew of the Newport News Police Department held a press conference, where he confirmed that the three men were shot to death.

Chief Drew did not identify the men, and said the department is working to notify the families. However, he did say the ages range from 30s to 60s.

He said there were no signs of forced entry and all three men were inside the home when they were shot. He also said children live at the home, but they were not present when the shootings occurred.

The department recovered a lot of evidence from the home, Chief Drew said. He said among the evidence was cocaine and marijuana, and police believe the homicides were drug-related.

While at the home, officers got a female out of the residence, who has since been questioned. Chief Drew did not disclose what she shared with law enforcement.

He shared that this is not the first time officers were called to the residence: there were seven previous calls to service at the home in the last year, including at least one for stolen vehicles.

Chief Drew said they’re still investigating and looking for more evidence, including video from a Ring camera. Federal agencies, including the DEA and the FBI, have offered to assist in the investigation.

The autopsies are being performed today, according to Chief Drew.

Stay with News 3 for updates.