Newport News Police investigating fatal triple shooting on Stallings Court

Posted at 5:18 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 05:43:27-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened on Stallings Court Tuesday morning.

NNPD says officers responded to a call in reference to shots fired just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found three adult male victims inside a home.

All three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247- 2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1  888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.

