Newport News firefighters battle apartment fire, 8 units impacted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm structure fire at Newport Landing Apartments Saturday morning, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

Fire officials say the call came in at 8:00 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and initiated an aggressive interior attack using multiple handlines.

As fire conditions intensified and became well advanced within the building, crews were withdrawn and operations transitioned to a defensive attack. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, firefighters re-entered the building to extinguish remaining hot spots and begin overhaul operations.

Firefighters assisted in evacuating residents and a total of 8 units were impacted by the fire, according to Newport News Fire Chief Wesley Rogers.

We're told one pet died in the fire. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Fire officials say residents and motorists should expect traffic impacts in the area and are encouraged to avoid the scene if possible.

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