Ex-assistant principal Ebony Parker appears in court for ongoing criminal case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dr. Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School who was found grossly negligent in a lawsuit filed by a teacher shot by a student back in 2023, appeared in court Friday for a motions hearing.

Parker faces eight counts of felony child neglect for her alleged inaction in preventing the first grade student from shooting Abby Zwerner in a classroom.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge denied a motion aiming to prevent Susan White, a retired school teacher, from testifying. Another motion was made to limit electronic media coverage of the case. The judge also denied this motion but added certain stipulations: only one pool camera will be allowed in the courtroom, and the trial cannot be live streamed.

Richneck Shooting TIMELINE: The shooting of Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary & the aftermath Heather Eckstine

No students were reported to have been harmed the day the boy, named "JT" in court, pulled out a gun around 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, and fired a shot that tore through Zwerner's hand and pierced her chest, nearly killing her.

That bullet, medical experts say, will remain in Zwerner's body — inches from her spine and vital organs — until the day she dies because it is too dangerous to remove.

Watch: Abby Zwerner's full testimony in her civil trial against Ebony Parker

Abby Zwerner full testimony

The jury in the civil trial, which found Parker to be grossly negligent due to her awareness of the reported gun, assessed Zwerner's damages at $10 million.

The jury trial for Parker's criminal charges will run from May 18 to 21.

JT's mother, Deja Taylor, is currently serving a four-year sentence after pleading guilty to state and federal charges.