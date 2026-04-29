Nine shipyard workers treated for possible carbon monoxide exposure: HII

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nine Newport News Shipbuilding workers were sent to the hospital due to carbon monoxide exposure on Tuesday, an HII spokesperson told News 3 on Wednesday.

A group of workers had reported symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide exposure to the Newport News Shipbuilding's medic. Prior to this, the shipbuilders were working inside a submarine unit, according to the HII spokesperson. In total, 10 shipbuilders were evaluated, with nine being sent to a hospital for treatment.

The HII spokesperson says the submarine unit is located in the northern part of the shipyard.

The HII spokesperson says the cause of this incident remains under investigation.

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