Newport News gun violence prevention walk honors lives lost, looks ahead to safer summer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Despite rainy weather forcing much of Newport News' Gun Violence Prevention Walk indoors, the message from community members, city leaders and law enforcement never changed.

The event was meant to honor lives lost to gun violence while working to ensure no more families experience that same pain.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the event is about both remembrance and prevention.

"It's really about love ones who've lost love ones and the men and women who do this job," Drew said.

With emotion filling the room, speakers shared stories of loss, resilience and the importance of standing together as a community.

Drew said the city's goal is simple.

"Trying to prevent future violence," Drew said.

"To make sure as a city we come together continue to move forward to reduce gun violence," Drew said.

While the weather changed plans, some outdoor activities still took place as families, organizations and community members gathered in support of the cause.

Among them was 13-year-old Amari, who said seeing people come together sends a positive message.

"I'm proud of them because they make everybody better," Amari said.

The conversation also comes as Newport News works to keep young people safe following recent teen takeover incidents. Drew said preventing violence and creating safe spaces for youth will be a major focus heading into the summer months.

"When i came here on Saturday night and some of the things we had happen here, i do not want to be knocking on someone's door or making a phone call," Drew said.

Drew said community involvement will be key to making that happen.

"We're going to have a great summer," Drew said.

Drew said the current curfew in place for unaccompanied minors is for the safety of everyone and is only temporary.

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