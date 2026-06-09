Newport News mayor calls for vote on temporary curfew for City Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mayor Phillip Jones is calling for a vote at Tuesday’s Newport News City Council meeting to consider a temporary curfew for unaccompanied minors in City Center.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Rob Coleman, is intended to keep City Center safe and welcoming for the community and visitors, Mayor Jones’ office says.

"Public safety is our top priority," Jones said in a statement. "We must take proactive steps to protect our community and ensure City Center remains a safe and welcoming destination for everyone."

Jones’ call to consider a temporary curfew follows the arrest of 14 teens over the weekend after multiple fights broke out at City Center.

On Saturday around 8 p.m., police arrived at City Center on the report of a gathering of about 300 people. The group of people grew and multiple fights broke out, so more officers were sent to the scene, according to NNPD.

In total, 14 juveniles were arrested on charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and curfew violations. All 14 are back at home with their families, according to NNPD.

Details on enforcement and implementation of the curfew are expected to be discussed in Tuesday’s city council meeting.