Spanberger signs bills aimed at improving training, care for sickle cell

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Gov. Abigail Spanberger held an event in the peninsula to sign a group of bills she says will improve care for Virginians with sickle cell and their families.

Leaders, community members and advocates gathered at Sentara Community Care Center to see the signing of the Queen Candis Act, commemorating Candis King, a 15-year-old who died battling sickle cell. Spanberger's office said her legacy lives on in continued efforts to uplift others dealing with this disease.

"Virginia will spend the years ahead making sure that the stories of our loved ones — that their stories will change what happens to thousands of Virginians who are living with this disease right now, and the thousands more who may be diagnosed in the years to come until we find a cure," Spanberger said at the bill signing event.

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