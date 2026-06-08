Sailor killed by firearm onboard PCU John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Navy confirmed a sailor’s firearm-related death onboard the future John F. Kennedy (CVN-79).

A Navy spokesperson sent the following statement to News 3:

“We are aware of a situation onboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) that involved a Sailor’s death with a firearm. The situation is currently under investigation and further information will be provided once available.”

The PCU John F. Kennedy is currently undergoing construction at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Construction is planned to be completed in 2027.

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