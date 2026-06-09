Fourteen teens arrested during Newport News City Center fights

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Fourteen teens were arrested on Saturday night at the City Center after multiple fights broke out, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Saturday around 8 p.m., police arrived at City Center on the report of a gathering of about 300 people. The group of people grew and multiple fights broke out, so more officers were sent to the scene, according to NNPD.

In total, 14 juveniles were arrested on charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and curfew violations. All 14 are back at home with their families, according to NNPD.

A NNPD spokesperson told News 3 that the department is working with City Management to create a plan that can address these kinds of issues.

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