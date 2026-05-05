NOODLE — The Thinkers Convention to be free for attendees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — NOODLE — The Thinkers Convention will be free for all attendees, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.

The convention is scheduled to run from May 22 to 23 at Victory Landing Park. Click here to register for free tickets for the event.

Any ticket previously purchased will remain valid — refunds will be automatically distributed.

The convention will feature panel discussions and a music festival. Chance The Rapper, CeeLo Green and Aloe Blacc are among the performers slated for this event. The event will also feature speakers such as Youtubers Rhett & Link, FUBU CEO Daymond John and aerospace engineer/entrepreneur Aisha Bowe.

Watch: FUBU CEO Daymond John promotes NOODLE Convention in Newport News

FUBU CEO Daymond John promotes NOODLE Convention in Newport News

"By removing the cost barrier, in partnership with Entrepreneur Daymond John, we are ensuring that everyone in the community can benefit from this exceptional learning and networking experience," a press release sent to News 3 reads.

Hampton Roads native Nathaniel "FamLay" Johnson is the creative mind behind the convention through his company, Global Music Touring.

Watch previous coverage: Mayor addresses permit concerns ahead of Newport News Noodle Convention

Mayor addresses permit concerns ahead of Newport News Noodle Convention

Organizers and city leaders say the impact will not stop after one weekend, focusing on a long-term vision centered on innovation beyond just entertainment.

"This is not for 2026 this is for the next 10 years of Newport News," Mayor Philip Jones said.

Local businesses in the area are welcoming the spotlight on the Yard District. Brittany Gossart, the owner of BLZN Tacos food truck, is expecting a busy weekend.

"Lots of lines and lots of people we get a thrill with the rush of the crowd," Gossart said. "We love doing events like this and we're expecting a good outcome."

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