Bon Secours Mary Immaculate breaks ground on $200M tower

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital broke ground on a new patient tower on Tuesday, marking a $200 million investment that the hospital says will expand access to care, modernize facilities and enhance the experience for patient families from across the Virginia Peninsula.

The new 144,000-square-foot, four-story tower will double the size of its emergency department, add a new labor and delivery unit for new mothers, and expand its NICU facility.

Bon Secours leaders and associates broke ground alongside local elected officials, community members and partners.

"We have 30,000 ER patients come in here today and in a space that has 15 beds it's very tight. Our team does an amazing job moving those patients through that space, but the new ED will be twice that size. We'll have 30 beds and we can accommodate patients well over 50-60,000," said Alan George, the hospital's president.

George said the investment is about more than just a building.

"This project represents more than an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in people. It gives our care teams the space, tools and flexibility they need to deliver exceptional outcomes, while creating a more seamless and supportive experience for patients and families. From welcoming new life to supporting those who need us most, this tower brings together clinical excellence and a deeply human approach."

Construction on the tower is expected to be end in 2028.

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