Missing Newport News teen Marwa Barakzai confirmed dead, Islamic center says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Islamic Community Center announced on Wednesday night the passing of the teen who was first reported missing on March 21.

Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department for 16-year-old Marwa Barakzai. These alerts are sent out when a child's disappearance poses a credible threat.

On March 26, Police Chief Steve Drew and Mayor Phillip Jones held a press conference to give updates about their investigation into Barakzai's disappearance.

Watch the full press conference here:

Missing teen Marwa Barakzai is believed to have run away

Barakzai’s family has been heavily involved with police in the search for their daughter, Drew says her mother is heartbroken and her father has been driving around looking for her. The family made a police report after her disappearance and gave police a better photo of Barakzai.

"Her mom wants her daughter back, and that's what we all want," Drew said.

Bloodhounds, drones, canvassing, CCTV cameras, interviews with family and classmates, among other resources were involved in the search for the 16-year-old Menchville High student. Authorities previously said they believe she ran away after she asked her school bus driver to drop her off in a different location.

On Wednesday night, the Peninsula Islamic Community Center, along with the Barakzai family, put out a statement annnouncing Marwa's passing.

"Please keep the family in your duas, respect their privacy, and avoid speculation," the center said.

The center said that details for her funeral would be shared soon.