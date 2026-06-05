Western Branch claims Region 6A baseball title

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Western Branch had already locked up a spot in the Class 6 state baseball tournament. Now the Bruins can add a region title to their trophy case.

Tripp Poore threw a complete game and struck out 10 batters on the mound, leading Western Branch to a 4-2 victory over Manchester in the Region 6A championship game.

Poore was strong throughout the contest, limiting the Lancers to just four hits. Markel Smith opened the game with a single and started the scoring with a run on a wild pitch in the first ining. Dino Juguilon posted a 2-for-2 showing at the plate with a double, while Carter Walter and Frankie Juguilon tallied hits as well.

The Bruins improved to 20-3 on the season and will host Edison in the Class 6 state quarterfinal Tuesday. Western Branch is chasing its fourth state crown and last won a championship in 2017.

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