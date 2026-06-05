Suffolk man arrested in connection to reported rape: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man has been arrested and charged in connection to a rape that was reported on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

60-year-old Norman Strickland was arrested on Wednesday and charged with rape, abduction with intent to defile, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration, according to SPD.

SPD encourages anyone who believes they may be a victim of Strickland, have information about potential victims or may have had concerning interactions with him to contact SPD at 757-923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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