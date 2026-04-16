Virginians torn on redistricting measure ahead of April 21 vote: WaPo/GMU poll

A poll jointly conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University reveals Virginians' mindsets on the Democrat-backed measure to allow mid-decade redistricting as the April 21 referendum nears.

If the referendum passes, then Democrats will have the ability to redraw Virginia's Congressional maps in a way that would give them a 10-1 advantage ahead of the midterm elections. Currently, six Democrats and five Republicans represent the commonwealth in the House of Representatives.

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The GMU/WaPo poll was conducted from March 26 to 31. This poll is based on a total of 1,101 interviews with registered voters in Virginia. For reference, this poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

To delineate likely and registered voters, GMU/WaPo poll asked respondents on whether they plan to participate in the April 21 election:



Certain to vote: 64%

Probably vote: 13%

Chances 50/50: 7%

Less than 50/50: 1%

Will not vote: 2%

Already voted: 12%

No opinion/skipped: 2%

The GMU/WaPo poll directly asked respondents how they will vote in the special referendum. A "yes" vote would allow the mid-decade redistricting push to proceed, while a "no" vote would block the effort.

Among likely voters:



Yes: 52%

No: 47%

No opinion/skipped: 2%

Among registered voters:



Yes: 53%

No: 44%

No opinion/skipped: 3%

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Registered voters responded to another question that asked whether they believe the redistricted map proposed by Democrats is "a fair or unfair representation of Virginians' political preferences":



Fair: 44%

Unfair: 48%

No opinion/skipped: 9%

The WaPo/GMU poll went on to ask registered voters about their thoughts on which party is handling the redrawing of Congressional boundaries fairly:



Only the Democrats: 28%

Only the Republicans: 14%

Both parties: 10%

Neither party: 42%

No opinion/skipped: 6%

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This effort comes after President Donald Trump encouraged Republicans in other states to redraw congressional lines in favor of the Republican Party. Republicans saw success with that strategy in North Carolina, Texas and Indiana. This prompted Democrats in California and Virginia to work to redraw lines in their party's favor.

A virtual town hall featuring figures in favor and opposed to the redistricting measure will be hosted on Thursday at 7 p.m.