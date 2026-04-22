Virginia votes to give Democrats potential four-seat pick-up in Congress as redistricting measure passes









Virginia voters approved a Democrat-backed measure to allow for mid-decade redistricting, AP reports.

Currently, Democrats hold a 6-5 advantage in Virginia's congressional delegation, but the new map proposed by state lawmakers could give them a 10-1 advantage.

Watch live: News 3 team coverage on results of the April 21 redistricting referendum

CBS News

CBS News

The move by Virginia state Democrats to redraw the congressional maps follows similar efforts in Republican-led states like Texas and North Carolina, where redrawn districts favored the GOP.

In a statement sent to News 3, Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said the results of this special election sent a message to the whole country.

It reads, in part: “Tonight, Virginians sent a message heard across this country: we will not let Donald Trump or MAGA Republicans rig our democracy.

This started in Texas when Trump launched an unprecedented power grab to rig the midterms and tonight Virginia voters ended it and voted YES to stop his power grab.

We trusted the voters, not politicians. We put this question on the ballot because we believe power belongs to the people. And tonight, the people of Virginia answered.”

The NRCC chairman issued the following statement after the passage of the redistricting referendum:

“Virginia Democrats can’t redraw reality. This close margin reinforces that Virginia is a purple state that shouldn’t be represented by a severe partisan gerrymander. That’s exactly why the courts, who have already ruled twice to block this egregious power grab, should uphold Virginia law. Even under this map, Republicans will hold our majority based on our record cleaning up Democrats’ mess and a historic war chest to litigate the Democrats’ failures."

Watch related coverage: Why 2025 became the year of mid-decade redistricting

Why 2025 became the year of mid-decade redistricting

In Hampton Roads, Virginia's Second Congressional District — which encompasses all of Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Franklin, part of Chesapeake, and Accomack, Northampton and Isle of Wight counties — would have been notably altered had the Democrat-backed measure passed on Tuesday.

Some precincts from this purple district, currently represented by Rep. Jen Kiggans (R), would have been shifted to Virginia's Third Congressional District, currently held by Rep. Bobby Scott (D), to dilute the voting power of Republican-leaning areas.

Kiggans is set for a rematch in the 2026 midterm elections against former Rep. Elaine Luria, the Democrat she ousted in 2022.

Watch previous coverage: State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

State Supreme Court suspends lower court's pause on redistricting referendum

However, the public vote may not be the final word: the Virginia Supreme Court will consider whether the redistricting plan is illegal in a case that could make the referendum results meaningless.

A Tazewell County judge ruled that the redistricting push was illegal for several reasons. Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. said lawmakers failed to follow their own rules for adding the redistricting amendment to a special session.

He ruled that their initial vote failed to occur before the public began casting ballots in last year’s general election and thus didn’t count toward the two-step process. He also ruled that the state failed to publish the amendment three months before that election, as required by law.

If the state Supreme Court agrees with the lower court, the results from Tuesday's vote could be rendered moot.